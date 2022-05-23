Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.
LTH stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
