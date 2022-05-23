Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.40 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

