Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Financial Comparison

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.98 $13.30 million ($0.28) -228.63 Limelight Networks $217.63 million 2.20 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -8.90

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limelight Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -1.26% 8.83% 3.78% Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80%

Summary

Envestnet beats Limelight Networks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

