Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $83.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.21 million and the lowest is $83.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $357.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

