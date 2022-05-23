Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.
Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 151,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln National (Get Rating)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
