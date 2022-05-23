LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $16.69 on Monday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.