London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.
LNSTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($111.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($106.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($100.47) to GBX 8,500 ($104.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on London Stock Exchange Group (LNSTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.