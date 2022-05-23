London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.

LNSTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($111.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($106.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($100.47) to GBX 8,500 ($104.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

