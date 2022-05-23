L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($427.08) to €421.00 ($438.54) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($468.75) to €420.00 ($437.50) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($270.83) to €282.00 ($293.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($477.08) to €339.00 ($353.13) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $65.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $97.48.
About L'Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
