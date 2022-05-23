LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will post $30.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.32 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $29.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.