Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.88.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $274.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.58. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $263.20 and a 1 year high of $485.83.
Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
