Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

