Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given New SEK 407 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 378 to SEK 407 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LNDNF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$44.00 on Monday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

