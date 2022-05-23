LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $811.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($848.96) to €830.00 ($864.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($812.50) to €790.00 ($822.92) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($840.63) to €826.00 ($860.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($895.83) to €900.00 ($937.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

LVMUY opened at $117.64 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

