LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,807,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $86,336,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

