M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.46. The stock has a market cap of £56.22 million and a PE ratio of 19.24.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)
