M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.46. The stock has a market cap of £56.22 million and a PE ratio of 19.24.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

