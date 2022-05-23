Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Macerich stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 89.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

