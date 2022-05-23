Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after buying an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

