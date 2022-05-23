Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

