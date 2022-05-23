Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 74.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

