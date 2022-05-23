Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

MRVI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

