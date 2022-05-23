Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.64 million to $127.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.63 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $49.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

MRNS stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

