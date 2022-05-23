Mark E. Schwarz Acquires 14,126 Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $12,289.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,063,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,434.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
