Mark E. Schwarz Acquires 14,126 Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $12,289.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,063,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,434.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.