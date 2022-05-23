Mark R. Manley Sells 5,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $39.73. 455,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,072. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.