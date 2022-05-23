Markforged (MKFG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Markforged and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 246 1313 2262 80 2.56

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 202.20%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.84%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.55% -2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -34.13 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 28.39

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

