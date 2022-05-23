Martin Horgan Acquires 65,788 Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($67,312.67).

Shares of CEY traded up GBX 2.42 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.88 ($1.06). 12,790,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.55. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 78.78 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £993.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

CEY has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

