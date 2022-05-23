Martin Horgan Acquires 65,788 Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($67,312.67).
Shares of CEY traded up GBX 2.42 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.88 ($1.06). 12,790,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.55. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 78.78 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £993.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Further Reading
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.