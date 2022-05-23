Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $72.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.08 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
