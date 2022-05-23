Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
