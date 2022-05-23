Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

