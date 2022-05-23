MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $80.70. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

