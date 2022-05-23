MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

