McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90-$23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $327.19. 7,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,788. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.95. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

