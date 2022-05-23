Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,709. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

