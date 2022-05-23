Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $125.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.
MDT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,949. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
