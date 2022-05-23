Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MBINP stock traded up $25.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $30.24.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

