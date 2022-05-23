Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

