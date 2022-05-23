Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Head to Head Comparison

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 2.39 $24.01 million $4.67 7.58 Meridian $159.51 million 1.19 $35.58 million $4.97 6.26

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.60%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 29.85% 14.59% 1.21% Meridian 21.19% 19.52% 1.76%

Summary

Meridian beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

