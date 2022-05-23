Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 100,000 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. 1,037,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,640. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.34.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
