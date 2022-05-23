Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 100,000 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. 1,037,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,640. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 293,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

