Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.80 on Monday. Merus has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $731.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Merus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

