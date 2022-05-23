MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

MGPI traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,999. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,595 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.