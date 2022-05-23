MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

MGPI traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,999. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,595 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

