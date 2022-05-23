Michael A. Smith Buys 1,400 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,787.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 308,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $416.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 131.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

