Michael D. Kandris Purchases 12,415 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

