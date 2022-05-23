Michael G. Atieh Sells 500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.60. 62,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

