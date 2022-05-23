Michael G. Atieh Sells 500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CB stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.60. 62,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.
CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
