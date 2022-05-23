Michael Patrick O’Shea Sells 133,239 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($198,741.61).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 1,220 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.60 ($2,225.84).

LON:PMI opened at GBX 109.90 ($1.35) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £173.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.55).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

