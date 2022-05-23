Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

