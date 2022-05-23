Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average is $305.75. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.