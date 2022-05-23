MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report $121.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.10 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $125.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $506.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $515.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.95 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $541.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $483.98. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.