Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.81.

MNMD traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.78. 41,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.70 and a 1-year high of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.32.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

