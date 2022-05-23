Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

