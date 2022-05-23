Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Head to Head Contrast

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitesco and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% LifeStance Health Group -49.60% -22.41% -17.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 364.52 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -3.29 LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.20 -$307.20 million ($1.07) -7.00

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitesco and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.62%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Mitesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

