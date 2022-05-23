Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80. Modiv has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,521 shares of company stock worth $169,662.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.