Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

